The Georgia Symphony Orchestra in Marietta was awarded a $15,000 grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022.
A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
Funds awarded by the GCA include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities.
For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org or www.georgia.org.
