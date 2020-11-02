The Georgia Symphony Orchestra board of directors announced the retirement of executive director Susan Stensland effective June 2021, following 15 years of leadership and service.
Upon her retirement, Stensland will be appointed to the GSO board of directors.
Stensland began her career with the GSO in 2006 as operations manager/general manager and was named executive director in 2012. During Stensland’s tenure, and in spite of two challenging financial crises, the GSO grew its organizational budget by 81%; expanded its portfolio, adding the GSO Jazz! concert series, the now 90-member GSO Chorus and the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra – now the largest youth orchestra in the Southeast and among the top 10 nationwide; changed its name to Georgia Symphony Orchestra, reflecting an expanded musical vision; began its annual Sensory Friendly Concert for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families; and received numerous competitive grants, certificates and awards in recognition of sound operational practices, fiscal responsibility and community impact.
The GSO board of directors has established a search committee for Stensland’s successor and will launch the search process in early November.
Founded in 1951 in the music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home in Marietta, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is entering its 70th season.
For more information, visit https://www.georgiasymphony.org.
