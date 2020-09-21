For 70 years, audiences have come to Marietta to see and hear the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.
To celebrate this milestone, the GSO is giving the gift of music to the community with the launch of its “Symphony in the City” virtual mini-concert series.
Filmed and edited by GSO music director Timothy Verville, “Symphony in the City” features GSO musician performances filmed at sites throughout Marietta. The series’ collection of music includes classics to world premieres, pops, world music, jazz and choral music.
The episodes will be showcased throughout the GSO’s 70th concert season through Facebook and YouTube or they can be delivered via email.
For more information, visit georgiasymphony.org/InTheCity.
