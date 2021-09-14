Six talented conductors have been chosen to participate in a new fellowship program being offered jointly by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and Girls Who Conduct organizations.
The fellowship program is the brainchild of GSO music director and conductor Timothy Verville and GWC founder Chaowen Ting. Participants will observe GSO rehearsals and concerts while participating in conducting workshops during three residency programs. They also will receive mentorship by GWC members and GSO’s music staff both virtually and in-person. The program is set to begin in late September and will run throughout the GSO’s full 2021-22 orchestra season.
The demand for such a program is evidenced by the fact those chosen to participate are from a highly-competitive group of applicants from 15 countries, including the U.S. Of the six fellows selected, four are international candidates.
Those named as participants include Renatka Dworak Berlin from Charlotte, North Carolina; Cuban-born conductor Sandra Cepero from Clarksville, Tennessee; Columbian conductor Maria del Mar Goyes Rojas; JarEun Kim, originally from South Korea; Constança Simas from Lisbon, Portugal; and Atlanta-native Catherine Willingham.
The women conductors fellowship program is being funded in part through generous sponsorships from SA White Oil Company Inc., the Atlanta NW Marriott at the Galleria Hotel, Crane Elder Law Firm LLC and State Farm Insurance.
