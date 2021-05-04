Taylor Rambo has been named as the incoming executive director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, effective July 1.
Rambo will succeed executive director Susan Stensland, who will retire after 15 years of service and join the GSO board of directors.
A native of Marietta, Rambo is a performing arts professional with more than five years of experience in arts management and fundraising. He previously served as the major gifts and campaign manager with Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C., and has held fundraising and staff positions at the American Pops Orchestra, The Washington Ballet and the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. For the past few months, he has served as a development consultant with the GSO.
