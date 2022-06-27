The Georgia Symphony Orchestra board of directors has announced the appointment of Nathaniel F. Parker, DMA, as The Dr. Bobbie Bailey Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestras Artistic Director.
Dr. Parker will continue to serve as the GSO’s associate conductor and as director of the GYSO Symphony ensemble.
The newly created position was named in honor of a $1 million endowment and $10,000 grant the GSO received earlier this year from the Bobbie Bailey Foundation Inc. in support of its youth education program.
In his new role, Dr. Parker will serve as the artistic head of the GYSO program, oversee the directors of GYSO’s 13 music ensembles and collaborate with the manager of GYSO artistic operations. He will report to GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville, DMA.
In addition to his work with the GSO and GYSO, Dr. Parker is director of orchestral studies at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music at Kennesaw State University. He also serves as music director and conductor of the KSU Symphony Orchestra and teaches courses in conducting, symphonic literature and music appreciation.
Dr. Parker earned a Doctor of Musical Arts in Orchestral Conducting from Michigan State University and a Master of Music in Orchestral Conducting from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He received a Bachelor of Music in Bassoon Performance from Arizona State University.
