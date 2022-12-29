The Georgia Spa Gives Back program has named Officer Michael O'Brien of the Kennesaw Police Department its Hot Tub for Hero Public Safety Worker recipient.
He was surprised with the announcement on Dec. 29 at the Kennesaw Police Department.
As the Hot Tub for a Hero recipient, he will receive a Hot Spring Spa equipped with a FreshWater Salt System and Bluetooth audio system. Additionally, Gravitt Electric will provide for the electrical setup of the spa while Spain & Sons Construction will provide $1,000 in concrete or deck work.
In 2022, Hot Tub for a Hero aimed to honor a Public Safety Worker and received dozens of amazing nominations for deserving individuals. Every day, these heroes demonstrate selflessness and dedication to serve and protect the public. Georgia Spa Company thanks all public safety workers for their commitment to the community.
After an extensive review of all nominees, Officer O'Brien's exemplary service and commitment to the community propelled him into being selected the winner. Three separate nominations were received for him from Sgt. Andy Woodard, Sgt. Philip Stroud and friend David Griffith.
O’Brien moved from New York to Georgia and originally worked for the Cobb County Probation Office before joining the Kennesaw Police Department in 2010. A decorated officer looking to do more for the community, he founded and built up the Community Incident Response Foundation with the mission to respond to communities facing crisis. The non-profit organization, now known as ServeComm, facilitates people helping people to offer a hand up to make communities whole again.
ServeComm operates 100% from donations and corporate sponsorships to provide disaster response, homeless outreach and community events. Typically, in the first wave of non-government organizations deployed to a disaster zone, ServeComm has mobile units that include showers, washing machines and kitchens. When not responding to national disasters, O’Brien and ServeComm’s mobile units aid in providing laundry services, showers, restrooms and hot meals to the homeless and families experiencing financial uncertainty.
O’Brien and ServeComm’s community support has been far reaching in just a few years of operation providing support in many cities after a variety of disasters. Most recently, O’Brien traveled to Buffalo, New York to aid following the deadly winter storm in December 2022. The organization’s efforts also included response to tornados in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee and Newnan, Georgia; flooding in Kentucky; and post-hurricane support in Louisiana and North Carolina.
