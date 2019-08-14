The Georgia RV & Camper Show will be Sept. 13-15 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Participants can see the largest selection of new motor homes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and more from Georgia’s leading dealers and talk to the experts to find the camper that best fits one's needs under one roof. There will also be on-site financing.
Hours are Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, ages 16 and up; $5 for children, ages 6-15; and free for children five and under.
For more information, call 770-279-9899, email Rhonda@natcshows.com or visit www.natcshows.com.
