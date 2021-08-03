Georgia Power’s Corporate Relations team will host a webinar on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on “The Power of Partnership.”
The free webinar will discuss practices on pivoting during the pandemic, as well as strategies and best practices used by community partners that allowed them to thrive and continue to serve.
Partners from The Atlanta Women’s Foundation, the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Georgia Equality, Latino Community Fund Georgia, Meal on Wheels Atlanta and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta will be part of the discussion.
For more information, visit https://events.southerncompany.com/power_of_partnership.
