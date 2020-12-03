Employees and leadership from the Citizens of Georgia Power – Metro West volunteer chapter will be hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Canned Good Donation Drive on Saturday at the company’s Sands Place Operating Headquarters, 1769 Sands Place in Marietta.
The donation drive, from 9 a.m. to noon, will accept canned and non-perishable food items, winter clothing and toys for those in need in the Cobb and Douglas County communities.
Donors will be instructed to stay in their cars and items will be collected directly from the vehicle by volunteers wearing proper PPE and following social distancing protocols.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million last year.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.