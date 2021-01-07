Georgia Power recently provided a $10,000 donation to support Mercy Housing Southeast’s mission to help provide homes to over 8,000 low-income families, seniors and people with special needs in communities across Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Since 1996, Mercy Housing Southeast has developed or preserved 46 properties to provide 3,350 affordable rental homes across the region. The nonprofit strives to ensure all of their developments are located near public transportation, healthcare, food centers and other vital services.
Mercy Housing is responsible for the creation of multifamily rental homes, senior and family housing, supportive, single-room occupancy housing for formerly homeless individuals, and preservation and rehabilitation developments.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
