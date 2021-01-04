Georgia Power recently provided a $10,000 donation to Kate’s Club.
The nonprofit welcomes all children and teens, ages 5-18, living in the metro Atlanta area and surrounding counties who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver at some point in their lifetime.
With Georgia Power’s support, Kate’s Club will continue to provide support services, activities, outings and camps free of charge to participants and their families.
Kate’s Club was founded by Kate Atwood after losing her mother to breast cancer as a child. The nonprofit serves thousands of children and families through direct services, strategic outreach partnerships and national advocacy efforts. Atwood remains involved today as its founder and a strategic advisor.
