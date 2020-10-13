In late September, a honey sample numbered 243 won first place in the National Black Jar Honey Contest hosted by the Georgia State Beekeepers Association.
Honey number 243 was from the Georgia Power honeybees.
Out of hundreds of entries from 24 different states tasted and evaluated by Welsh Honey Judges, the Georgia Power honey was named best in show and took home the title of “Best Honey in the Nation.”
Georgia Power is a partner of Bee Downtown, a company dedicated to rebuilding a healthy honeybee population by partnering with companies that care about the environment and conservation. The utility is committed to improving sustainability and helping Bee Downtown create the largest pollinator corridor in the country.
The three hives and approximately 150,000 honeybees joined the Georgia Power family at their corporate headquarters in downtown Atlanta in 2018.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
