Georgia Power’s Atlanta Region & Corporate Relations team recently provided a $10,000 donation to March for Dimes to support mothers and babies across Northwest Georgia and the metro area.
The donation will be used to provide new programs and resources for families during the COVID-19 pandemic including virtual NICU support programs, virtual prenatal programs, COVID-19 interventions and support for mothers and babies, educational programs and necessary supplies for expectant mothers including blood pressure cuffs and face masks.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
