In partnership with the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Power is the presenting sponsor of “Learning with Los Bravos,” a digital book for young fans to learn about Hispanic culture.
The interactive lessons feature several Latino players from the Braves, more information about their home countries and an opportunity for young fans to learn common baseball terms in Spanish. The book also includes coloring and activities pages that fans are encouraged to share on social media by tagging the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Power.
Families can download the digital book for free at www.mlb.com/es/braves/fans/learning-with-los-bravos.
Georgia Power has been the Official Energy Partner of the Atlanta Braves since 1996 and is the presenting sponsor of The Summer Slugger Reading Program and Nuestra Cultura during Hispanic Heritage Month.
