During the month of April, Georgia Power and other electric utilities in Georgia are celebrating and thanking utility workers across the state.

The daily work done by line workers in Georgia’s communities is always recognized, but their work has been especially pronounced over the past year, as many families continue to work and learn at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Utility crews and personnel respond to outages and essential work in all conditions and following severe weather, including the recent spring thunderstorms and tornadoes across the state.

Throughout Georgia Power’s 2021 Thank a Lineman initiative, saying “thank you” is quick and easy by signing the digital card at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ThankALineman. Georgians can also celebrate and engage through social media by using and following #ThankALineman and visiting Georgia Power’s Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower, Twitter at @GeorgiaPower and Instagram at @ga_power.

For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

