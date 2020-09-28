Georgia Power will host the third annual Aging Well Expo: “Make Your Mark” livestream multi-day event.
The first session will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and the second session will be Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The free multi-cultural experience is for individuals ages 55-plus in the metro Atlanta area and will include musical guests and sessions on wellness, fitness and education. The expo is a partnership between Georgia Power, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom’s office and JenCare.
Musical guests include R&B artist Shirley Murdock and two-time Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Jennifer Holliday.
