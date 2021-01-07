Georgia Power recently provided a $6,200 donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to support its mission to end hunger in the metro area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For every $1 donated, the ACFB is able to provide enough food for up to four meals. With the donation from Georgia Power, the food bank will be able to provide approximately 24,800 meals to local families.
In the metro Atlanta area, nearly one million residents are expected to experience food insecurity during the pandemic, with one in four children going to bed hungry.
Last year, Georgia Power employees raised more than $3,300 for the ACFB to support local families and neighbors facing food insecurity at the beginning of the pandemic.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
