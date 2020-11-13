Georgia Power Greenkeepers, the company’s environmental stewardship group, is sharing tips on how to recycle at home and in the community in honor of National Recycling Day, which is Sunday.
Americans send 64 tons of waste to landfills during their lifetime. That’s 264 million tons of waste each year.
Recycling matters because it reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators; conserves natural resources such as timber, water and mineral; increases economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials; prevents pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials; and saves energy. Residential LEDS such as ENERGY STAR rated products, use at least 75% less energy, and last 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting.
Practical recycling tips that individuals can use include:
- Rinsing cans, bottles and jars. Items with foods, oils and other dirty residue are not recyclable and can contaminate other recyclables in the bins. Sticky peanut butter, jelly or honey containers are not recyclable unless cleaned with a brush warm, soapy water.
- Shaking all bags. All recyclable plastic bags should be shaken clean and free of residue. If they contain food or other residue, they are not recyclable and should go in the garbage bin. Paper plates, napkins and soiled pizza boxes are not recyclable. For these items check with one's municipality for composting options.
- Thinking about reducing one's waste and reusing items in a new way. Ditch disposable items such as plastic bottles and plasticware.
- Reducing paper and print. Flatten cardboard to make room for more recycling.
- Setting up designated recycling containers at home, work and school.
- Looking for products made of recycled materials when one shops.
- Identifying which types of plastic one's building and neighborhood will accept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.