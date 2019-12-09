Georgia Power, which serves customers in Cobb County, announced that company employees in Atlanta recently gave their time to The Empty Stocking Fund at Santa’s Village.
Volunteers from the Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer chapter donated their time and helped with recipient registration paperwork, assisted families with choosing gifts, order processing of requests and warehouse distribution of toys.
Since 1927, The Empty Stocking Fund has provided Christmas presents for families in need during the holiday season. Every December, qualified parents and guardians of children up to 12 years old are invited to visit Santa’s Village on Jefferson Street to select gifts for the children.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
