Georgia Power employees kicked off the “season of giving” early this year with the First Annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament at the City Club of Marietta last week.
Sixty golfers from the Citizens of Georgia Power – Plant Bowen chapter and VOICE – the African American employee resource group – donated 70 toys and more than $7,200 for children in need this holiday season.
