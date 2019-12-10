Georgia Power employees at Plant McDonough in Cobb County held an office-wide chili cookoff on Dec. 10 to raise funds for Lost and Found Youth.
Organized by the Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer chapter, the event raised more than $530 to end homelessness for LGBTQ youth in Atlanta.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
