Deborah Pendergrass, an education coordinator at Georgia Power, supports the schools in the Metro West area of the state and works with the company’s Learning Power program.
Like most people during the COVID-19 pandemic, she moved to a completely virtual setting. This presented her with the opportunity to attend her first Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb meeting in April. Since then, she has become a member and is now a board member of the local chapter.
It was in these meetings that she first heard of the “Laundromat Libraries,” a literacy project that creates a library, in English and Spanish, for K-5 children in local laundromats for them to read while their parents do laundry.
The children have the option of taking the books home to help build their in-home libraries and further enhance their reading skills. This project is a collaboration between the Kiwanis Club and the United Way to help underprivileged children.
Pendergrass presented the idea to her Metro West Citizens of Georgia Power employee volunteer chapter, Region External Affairs and Energy Efficiency Education leadership. She knew this literacy project for kids was something the company would support and leveraged one of her passions of bringing people together.
Odessa Archibald, area manager for South Cobb at Georgia Power, is one of the company’s supporters of this literacy program and helped facilitate a $2,000 donation to help support the literacy programs of the Kiwanis CLub.
Currently, there are two fully operational laundromat libraries in Mableton and Austell. With the support of Georgia Power, the Kiwanis Club is now looking to identify, fund and open four additional laundromat libraries.
The Metro West Citizens of Georgia Power chapter hosted a book drive earlier this year and collected approximately 2,000 books to help support this project. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
