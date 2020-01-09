The Georgia Players Guild will start their brand new series at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, with the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and Three Dog Night.
The Feb. 7 show at 8 p.m. will feature the Marietta legend Barry Lancaster as well as other GPG favorites like Chad Yochum, Travis Cottle, Jacob Deaton, Rashad Shazam and Danny Paschall. This pairing of music debuted over two years ago and was a near-instant sellout.
VIP tickets include a private mini-show before the concert, two drink tickets and a signed poster from the band.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrang.org.
