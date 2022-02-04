The Georgia Pinners Conference will return in March to the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
Combining hundreds of Pinterest-based, hands-on classes with 200-plus shopping booths, the event gives attendees the opportunity to learn new skills, shop the latest trends and create finished projects.
The Pinners event offers a broad range of classes that allow attendees to learn techniques from local and regional experts. Conference hours are March 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and March 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Some of the Atlanta-area presenter highlights include:
Hot Cocoa Bombs – Hot Bomb Mom by Toni Norton.
Participants will learn how to make the perfect hot chocolate bomb, complete with how to fill molds and melt edges for a seamless seal and how to perfect drizzle and decorations. As a pastry chef trained from Le Cordon Bleu, Norton started Hot Bomb Mom to have the flexibility to attend to her special needs son's schedule.
Paint Splatter Room – Pinspiration by Regina Jewett
Pinspiration is a DIY creative studio space where everyone, young and old, is an artist. Attendees can get inspired inside the colorful makerspace and experience messy, fun splatter painting.
Flower Arranging – Kin Joy Events by Kinshasa Msola
Participants at this spring-themed, interactive workshop will learn how to design their own floral bouquets during this special session. Msola will bring supplies infused with creativity to impart a sense of connection and self-care.
Vintage Truck Interchangeable Sign – Kirsten Jones
Rustic design lovers can join Unfinished Wood Co. and Kirsten Jones to create a 14.5-in. circle canvas with vintage truck and interchangeable seasonal shapes. Jones is a DIY designer, mom and artist, who has worked with companies like Unfinished Wood Co., Plaid Ent. and Martha Stewart Crafts.
General admission is $10. Children 8 and under are free. General admission includes shopping and booth make-and-take crafts. Tickets for one day expo and two classes are $19, one day expo and all classes are $29 and two day expo and all classes are $49. Class tickets are purchased separately and include general admission entrance. Classes materials are sold separately by the class presenter.
