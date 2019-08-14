Critically acclaimed Georgia novelist Amber Brock will teach a four-week creative writing course, starting Sept. 14, at the Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
Brock is the author of "Lady Be Good," a historical novel which follows a status-obsessed daughter of a hotel magnate in the 1950s. Her debut novel, "A Fine Imitation," sweeps readers into a privileged Manhattan socialite's restless life in the 1920s. Brock is a history aficionado who teaches British literature and creative writing at the Atlanta Girls’ School.
The Crafting Compelling Fiction workshop will cover character, setting, plot and editing.
Cost is $75 and includes 12 hours of instruction, handouts for notes and writing exercises, and refreshments. Seating is limited to 20 participants.
For more informaiton, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/your-government/departments/smyrna-public-library/library-lifetime-learning-academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.