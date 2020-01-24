Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre will host the 6th annual Dancing with the Stars of Marietta on Feb. 1.
This night of fun and glitz brings 12 local community leaders to the stage, to dance their best moves in a polished choreographed routine. Ross Cavitt, Cobb County’s communications director and retired WSB-TV news reporter, will emcee the evening’s events.
The teams will dazzle the audience in an attempt to win the coveted mirror ball trophy as the People’s Choice winners. The People’s Choice is determined through the highest level of votes received by way of donations to benefit GMDT.
A panel of celebrity judges will decide a winning couple for the Judge’s Choice Trophy.
Tickets are $20-$55.
For more information, visit www.georgiametrodance.tix.com or http://gmdtdwts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.