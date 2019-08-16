MARIETTA — The Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre recently announced its 63rd season of dance, featuring traditional classics and new works that showcases a diverse group of choreographers with crowd-pleasing collaborations.
This September, Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre will premiere a brand new show “Jump, Jive, & Boogie!” Audiences will experience an evening of swing dance spotlighting a first-time collaboration with live accompaniment by Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s GSO Jazz. The high-energy performance features music and movement through the decades of swing, including hits such as “In the Mood,” “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Hound Dog” and “Hit the Road, Jack.” With choreography from Gray Stoner, Lisa Toups, Alexis Viator, and Ashleigh Whitworth, “Jump, Jive, & Boogie!” is a family-friendly show that is sure to have you dancing in your seat all night long. Swing-inspired fashion is encouraged. Tickets are on sale now, and the price of admission ranges from $20-$35.
This Thanksgiving, the Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre presents a holiday favorite. Adventure awaits when a nutcracker magically transforms into a handsome prince, battles the Mouse Queen and leads Clara through the snowy Pine Forest and on to the delectable Kingdom of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. When “The Nutcracker” takes the stage, imaginations run wild and toys come to life.
Returning to the lineup, the Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre will also have the classic ballet comedy, “Coppelia and the Magical Toy Shop.” Audiences can join Swanhilda, a clever young girl, and her friends as they uncover the mysteries hidden in the magical toy shop of mad inventor Dr. Coppelius. Time will tell if Dr. Coppelius is successful in bringing his doll Coppelia to life.
GA Metro Dance Theatre (GMDT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, student-based dance company housed in the studios of Georgia Dance Conservatory on the Marietta Square. Founded in 1956, the company was formerly known as Ruth Mitchell Dance Theatre. Now under the artistic direction of Ashleigh Whitworth and Gray Stoner, GMDT educates, cultivates and inspires young dancers to become the next generation of artists and leaders through rigorous dance training and performance opportunities in a challenging and professional environment.
For more information on the 2019-20 season, visit georgiametrodance.org.
