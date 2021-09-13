For the past six decades, a local dance company housed on Marietta Square has brought a myriad of shows to audiences in the greater Atlanta area.
Now, in its 65th season, the Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre announced its Sapphire Season lineup complete with new choreography and timeless classics.
Under the direction of artistic director Ashleigh Whitworth and associate artistic director Gray Stoner, the dancers of GMDT will hit the stage in-person and via live stream with its inaugural student-led production, Dancing in the Rain. Just after Thanksgiving, the full company for the first time since March 2020 will return to the Jennie T. Anderson Theater in Cobb County kicking off the holiday season with The Nutcracker. Finally, in the spring of 2022, the dancers will bring back to the stage Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.
The 2021-2022 GMDT company is comprised of 108 students ranging in age from seven years-old to graduating high school seniors who train at Georgia Dance Conservatory on Marietta Square.
Dancing in the Rain will be in-person at the West Cobb Church and livestreamed on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. GMDTs sophomores, juniors and seniors are organizing, directing, producing, choreographing, marketing, managing wardrobe, as well as dancing in this original production. Tickets and live stream services start at $20 and are available through www.georgiametrodance.org.
