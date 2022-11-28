Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled has launched a new website that makes it easier to sign up or access audio or braille books and other low vision resources.
The redesigned website has improved accessibility features and has been tested for ease of reading with screen reading devices. The URL is https://gls.georgialibraries.org.
“The removal of barriers that prevent lifelong learning through reading is our ultimate goal,” said Kristin White, state director for Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. “Our services provide a sense of community, independence, and entertainment. We want our patrons, caregivers, and advocates to easily access the information they need.”
Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled also is launching a new TV and radio PSA that will air statewide to raise awareness of the free services they provide.
“There are many people across Georgia who could benefit from our services but they don’t know we exist,” said White. “We hope our new PSA and website can help reach them so they have the opportunity to keep reading and pursuing their goals.”
Through Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, Georgia Public Library Service provides library services for individuals who are blind or whose physical abilities require the use of books and magazines in audio format or in braille. Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled lends talking books and the easy-to-use talking book players needed to use them free of charge and also offers talking books and magazines online and through the Braille and Audio Reading Download Mobile app. Reader advisors are available to help patrons with any questions or to select books via phone.
Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled isn’t just for those who are blind. Individuals also are eligible if they are low vision, temporarily or permanently physically unable to hold a book and turn the page, or have reading disabilities such as dyslexia.
The application to sign up for Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled can be filled out by hand or computer and has basic questions such as name, address, qualifying condition and the types of reading materials that interest the patron. The application includes a place for the certifying authority to sign. After staff receive the application via postal service or email, they will be in touch to provide the service delivery in the way that the patron prefers.
For more information, call 1-800-248-6701, email gls@georgialibraries.org or visit gls.georgialibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.