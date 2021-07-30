The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have the Georgia Journeys Exhibit from Sept. 1-30.
Georgia Journeys, a traveling exhibit on loan from the Museum of History and Holocaust Education, will be on display in the lobby. Drawn from testimony obtained through the Museum’s Legacy Series oral history project, the exhibition follows the experiences of 12 individuals whose lives intersected in Georgia, but whose journeys took them across the world. The exhibition also provides a glimpse into President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's unique Georgia Journey that occurred between 1924 and his death in Warm Springs in 1945.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
