U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins/Special
U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Holden, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard, representing Region III, pushes to the finish line during the 14.2 mile ruck march at the 2023 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Alaska on July 13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges.
U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins/Special
U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins/Special
U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins/Special
U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the 14.2 mile ruck march at the 2023 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Alaska on July 13, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges.
U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Motley/Special
U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Holden, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard, representing Region III, and U.S. Army Spc. Jackson Jacobs, an artillery forward observer assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard, representing Region III, canoe across Otter Lake as part of the water crossing event during the National Guard Best Warrior Competition in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges.
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kinsey Geer/Special
U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Holden, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard, representing Region III, pushes through the 14.2 mile ruck march during the 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges.
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kinsey Geer/Special
U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Holden, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard, representing Region III, races to stay ahead of Spc. Quinn Mears, a combat engineer assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard, representing Region VII, during the 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges.
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kinsey Geer/Special
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter delivers competitors to the start site of the 14.2 mile ruck march during the 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges.
