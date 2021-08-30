Labor Day weekend is around the corner and the Georgia Department of Transportation forecasts the best and worst travel times during the holiday weekend.
Georgia DOT is also restricting interstate highway and major state route construction related lane closures from Friday at noon to Tuesday at 5 a.m. Lane closures will be limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers.
Traffic volumes on Georgia roadways have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels. Because Labor Day weekend 2020 showed significantly lower traffic volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia DOT’s Transportation Management Center analyzed data from the 2019 Labor Day weekend coupled with this summer’s recent traffic trends which indicate a likely increase of motorists on Georgia’s interstates.
This weekend, the TMC forecasts a boost in congestion in and around metro Atlanta interstates with the heaviest traffic on Friday starting as early as noon.
Sunday and Monday are predicted to have lighter than usual traffic. On Tuesday, traffic is expected to increase to normal weekday commute travel times with a slightly staggered morning rush as motorists are later getting back on the interstate.
Georgia DOT reminds drivers that crews may still work in proximity to highways to address safety and maintenance concerns that may require some long-term lane closures. In addition, incident or emergency related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.