The Georgia COVID-19 Emotional Support Line provides free and confidential assistance to callers needing emotional support or resource information as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Line is staffed by volunteers, including mental health professionals and others who have received training in crisis counseling.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call or text 866-399-8938.
