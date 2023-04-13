Jim Miller Park will host a three-day family-friendly country music festival over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3.
The Georgia Country Music Fest will spotlight country music with an emphasis on red dirt country.
Artists slated to perform include Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Jinks, Koe Wetzel and Jamey Johnson along with over 30 national, regional and local artists.
The festival will feature live performances, unique vendors, theme nights and camping.
Southern Entertainment, the producers of Carolina Country Music Fest, the Barefoot Country Music Fest and Greenville Country Music Fest, has partnered with TRZ Management and JRM Management Services to bring country music stars to Cobb County.
“Georgia is rich in history and tradition, offering a deep rooted connection to country music,” said Bob Durkin of Southern Entertainment. “We are thrilled to bring the first fest of this caliber to the area. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Tod Miller, president of JRM Management, said he is "excited to partner with Southern Entertainment and TRZ Management, two entertainment powerhouses to bring a much-needed new facet of entertainment to Cobb County. Jim R. Miller Park is the perfect facility to host the next big thing, Georgia Country Music Fest.”
Early bird tickets to GCMF will be released on April 14 at 8 a.m. for purchase.
