Georgia Cancer Specialists is hosting the 18th annual Totes to Tots drive to collect backpacks and suitcases for foster children in Georgia.
Donations of new backpacks, duffel bags and suitcases will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Jan. 16 will be the GCS Camp Creek and Hawkinsville locations.
- Jan. 17 will be at all other GCS locations, including the Cobb location at 1668 Mulkey Road, Suite 164 in Austell and the Kennestone location at 790 Church Street, Suite 335 in Marietta.
- Jan. 18 will be at New Apostolic Church in Columbus.
More than 14,000 children, from infants to teenagers, are currently in the foster care system in Georgia. Many of these children shuffle their belongings in garbage bags when they are removed from their homes. Totes to Tots aims to change that by giving every foster child in Georgia a new backpack, duffel bag or suitcase. Since Totes to Tots launched in 2003, the annual volunteer event has collected and distributed more than 60,000 bags.
GCS partners with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to distribute the bags in the counties in which they’re collected.
Totes to Tots was originally held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a way to honor Dr. King’s vision of philanthropy and give back to the community. The event is now held the preceding Thursday-Saturday to kick-off a weekend of service in his honor.
For more information, visit gacancer.com/locations.
