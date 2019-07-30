The Georgia Bridal Show will be Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Participants can meet face to face with photographers behind the photos, taste cakes and food, listen to the music of DJs, see gowns and tuxedos in person and talk to honeymoon specialists about the right trips for one's budget. There will also be the South's award-winning bridal fashion show production with professional models, dancers, recording artists and live entertainment.
Cost is $10-$15.
For more information, call 1-833-WEDSHOW or visit www.GeorgiaBridalShow.com.
