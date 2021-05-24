This June marks Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, a month long awareness campaign that inspires people to raise awareness of the important of brain health and Alzheimer's and dementia and share their own Alzheimer's stories.
During the month, the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter along with the Brain Injury Association of Georgia, will offer a free educational event on the relationship between brain injury and Alzheimer's disease. The event will be June 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ALZBIAG062321 or call 1-800-272-3900. This is a virtual program. Login information will be sent upon registration.
