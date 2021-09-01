The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts announced the deadline for the National Association of Conservation Districts poster and photo contests have been extended to Nov. 1.
The poster contest provides public, private and homeschooled students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national conservation outreach initiative. Each year, the winning posters reflect NACD’s annual Stewardship theme and highlight the work of Conservation Districts to protect and enhance natural resources.
This year’s theme “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” promotes the importance of protecting and planting trees, and forest conservation within the community.
The photo contest is open to all amateur photographers who reside in Georgia. Contestants are allowed to enter as many as five photos each year that each fit into one of the following four categories: Conservation Practices, Close-up Conservation, Conservation in Action, Agriculture and Conservation Across Georgia.
One winner will be selected for each category and age division, adults are ages 19 and older. State level winning photos will be on display at the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service state headquarters located in Athens and used in future publications.
Entries can be submitted via email to the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts at info@gacd.us. Rules and entry forms are available online at www.gacd.us/postercontest. All winners will receive prizes.
For more information, visit www.gacd.us or on Facebook @GACDConserve.
