Georgia 4-H hosted a virtual series to announce and honor youth winners in replacement of its annual State 4-H Congress, normally a week long competition and celebration in Atlanta.
The online series allowed Georgia 4-H to announce all the winners live, similar to the in-person festivities which have been held annually since 1942. During the 2020 State Congress, more than 250 youth competed at the state level of Georgia 4-H’s Project Achievement contest. The event also honored state special event winners, scholarship winners and donors.
“Our top priority for the culmination of this year’s Project Achievement program was to find a way for the youth to compete for the state title of ‘Master 4-H’er’ while observing safety precautions,” said Keri Hobbs, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H specialist. “Pivoting the statewide competition to a virtual format was necessary for youth to continue to sharpen their skills and for us to name state project winners. Key alterations were that presentations were recorded for judges to evaluate through videos and interview judges joined youth online for virtual portfolio interviews.”
Overall, one winner in each of the 50 project categories was selected as the winner and received Master 4-H’er status during the announcement of winners on July 24.
This year, four Cobb County 4-H youth were named state project winners. They include Kennedy Deveaux, a Campbell High School graduate in the Computer Information Technology project; Dabirichi Chukwuezi, a Pebblebrook High School graduate in the General Recreation project; Laura Harriss, Hillgrove High School student in the Dairy Foods project; and Quadriyah Williams, a Marietta High School student in the Physical, Biological, and Earth Science project.
For more information, contact the UGA Extension-Cobb County Office at 770-528-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.