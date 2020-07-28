It’s The Journey invites the public to join the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer Experience - a two week virtual journey raising funds for breast health and breast cancer programs throughout Georgia.
“So many things have come to a halt because of COVID-19, but unfortunately breast cancer isn’t one of them. When the City of Atlanta suspended permits for large outdoor gatherings back in March, we knew that we wanted to get ahead of the curve and transition our 2020 events to be prepared for whatever the future held,” said Stephani Tucker, executive director.
Registration is only $35, and includes access to the virtual event platform via an app, event credentials, participation year button and T-shirt.
The virtual platform pairs with fitness tracking devices or smart phones to track participant steps and mileage. Manual mileage entry is also available for cyclists who would like to participate or those without fitness trackers or smart phones. The platform also offers challenge features, a leaderboard on which to compete, a chat feature so that participants can interact in real time and a custom virtual route with Milestones that unlock along the route to recreate the look and feel of the traditional 2-Day Walk.
For more information, visit https://itsthejourney.org/get-involved/.
