Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and full house sponsor Cobb County-based Genuine Parts, hammered the first nails in the affiliate’s second home build of the year on April 15.
The one-story house will soon be a home for single mother, Artavia and her two children.
Artavia is a loving mother of two with a passion for serving others. She has worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Piedmont Healthcare for 15 years and lives in a two-bedroom apartment in Smyrna with her creative son, Jackson, 20, and her charismatic daughter Aria, 9. The family of three is excited to move to a larger home in a neighborhood where they can spend time outdoors – which they don’t feel comfortable doing in the place they currently live.
After years of driving by the Habitat office, Artavia finally applied for Habitat’s homeownership program, and when she was approved, she felt that it was divine timing. She’s thrilled to be building her home from the ground up and looks forward to the sense of stability, security and safety her family will achieve through homeownership.
“Giving back to our local communities is one of Genuine Parts Company’s five operating principles,” said Venitia Smith, Genuine Parts Company Director of Employee & Community Relations. “When we engage our employees in volunteer opportunities, they are not only fulfilling that operating principle, but we feel it is the 'right thing to do' for the communities in which we live, work and play.”
“We are so thankful to have Genuine Parts’ as a long-time partner with our organization,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta. "Their commitment to our mission is changing another family’s future and betters the community where they call home."
