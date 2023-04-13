Southern Entertainment, the producers of Carolina Country Music Fest, the Barefoot Country Music Fest and Greenville Country Music Fest, is bringing Georgia Country Music Fest to Marietta.
Southern Entertainment has partnered with TRZ Management and JRM Management Services to bring country’s biggest stars to Cobb County.
GCMF will spotlight country music with an emphasis on red dirt country. Artists slated to perform throughout the weekend include Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Jinks, Koe Wetzel and Jamey Johnson along with over 30 national, regional and local artists. The festival will take place over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3, at Jim R. Miller Park - North Georgia’s State FairGrounds at 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.
This star-studded three-day family-friendly event will feature live performances, unique vendors, theme nights and camping.
“Georgia is rich in history and tradition, offering a deep rooted connection to country music,” said Bob Durkin of Southern Entertainment. “We are thrilled to bring the first fest of this caliber to the area. Get ready for a one of a kind experience.”
"This partnership brings over 100 years of combined experience to Cobb County," said Mitch Lesi of TRZ. "With such a fluent knowledge in the industry of providing live entertainment to millions of guests throughout the United States, GCMF is sure to be the next best thing coming to the residents and visitors of Georgia."
“JRM management is excited to partner with Southern Entertainment and TRZ Management, two entertainment powerhouses to bring a much-needed new facet of entertainment to Cobb County,” said Tod Miller, President JRM Management. “Jim R. Miller Park is the perfect facility to host the next big thing, Georgia Country Music Fest.”
Early Bird tickets to GCMF will be released on April 14 at 8 a.m. for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.