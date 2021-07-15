Governors Gun Club Kennesaw, 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw, will have the Gatlin Brothers Live on Friday.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music begins at 9 p.m.
Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for over 65 years and accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements.
Other shows in the concert series are Departure: The Journey Tribute Band on July 31, The Bellamy Brothers on Aug. 27, 293 Band on Aug. 28 and Oct. 30, Lorrie Morgan on Sept. 11, Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner on Sept. 25, and Neal McCoy on Oct. 14.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.governorsgunclub.com/governors-concert-series.
