Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band will perform Sunday after the Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds game at SunTrust Park.
The postgame performance, taking place in The Battery Atlanta on the Georgia Power Pavilion, is part of the Atlanta Braves honoring Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta for their contributions to the community. The Braves will also recognize some of the top leaders from Dobbins on the field during a pregame ceremony, which will include a special C-130 flyover before the Braves take on the Reds at 1:20 p.m.
For more information, visit http://batteryatl.com.
