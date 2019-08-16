The Gardener's Night Out programs at Cobb County Public Libraries returns with the following programs, which all start at 7 p.m.:
- Aug. 20 will have Master Gardener Cris Force will present Building Your Soil Makes for a Healthy Garden at the East Cobb Library, in the Parkaire Landing Shopping Center, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 510-B in Marietta.
- Sept. 10 will have Simple Landscaping Steps for Planning and Planting Your Garden at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw. Master Gardener Shirley Priest will cover the steps used in creating the City of Smyrna’s Sensory Garden and how to apply them for home gardens.
- Oct. 8 will have Garden Bargains at the Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta. Master Gardener Joy Chanin will share ideas for saving money, time and space with up-cycle household items, how to re-use common items and grow more without spending money.
- Nov. 12 will have Vegetable Gardening for Beginners at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. Master Gardener Sandra Moore will present the basic principles of year-round vegetable gardening for the backyard or community garden plot.
Gardeners’ Night Out is presented and funded by Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County in conjunction with UGA Cooperative Extension Service.
The Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Building 1 in Powder Springs, will also have the Everyday Home and Gardening Series.
Master Gardener Petra Marie will present Year-Round Vegetable Gardening on Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and Lawn and Garden Care on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.cobbmastergardeners.com.
