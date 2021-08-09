“Falling for You!” is the topic for the Gardeners’ Night Out program on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 510-B in Marietta.
Master Gardeners Donna Kennedy and Renae Lemon will lead the program on fall flowers and decorating. Free and open to the public, Gardeners’ Night Out programs are presented at Cobb libraries by Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County in conjunction with Cobb County UGA Cooperative Extension Service.
Upcoming programs, all at 6:30 p.m., include:
- Sept. 14 will be Fall Outdoor Container Gardening at the West Cobb Regional Library.
- Oct. 12 will be Garden Bargains at the Mountain View Regional Library.
- Nov. 9 will be Perennials: Divide and Conquer! at the South Cobb Regional Library.
For more information, visit www.cobbmastergardeners.com or contact the Master Gardeners Help Desk at 770-528-4070.
