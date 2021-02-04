Garden Art Poles honoring essential workers on the COVID-19 front lines have been "planted" in Swift Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, located across from the picnic pavilions and near the Children’s Forest.
The Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission partnered with Kennesaw Parks and Recreation and local artists to create five colorful and eye-catching garden art poles. Each art pole is uniquely painted on a 4-foot to 8-foot tall 4-inch by x 4-inch wood post designed to thank essential workers and celebrate how the community has come together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The poles are prototypes for a larger planned KACC initiative in partnership with the City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department for additional garden art poles to be planted around the city. A Call for Artists for this larger project will be issued in Winter 2021.
About Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission
For more information, visit www.kennesawart.com or www.facebook.com/kennesawart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.