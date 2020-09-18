Still Family Farm, 5630 Macland Road in Powder Springs, will have Gambrill's Great Pumpkin Day on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be hayrides, pumpkins, face paintings, a Zinnia Flower Maze, food and games.
The event supports SafePath Children's Advocacy.
For more information, visit safepath.org or stillfamilyfarm.com.
