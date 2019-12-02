The state’s biggest day of generosity each year is GAgives on #GivingTuesday – and it is Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Alongside a range of corporate, foundation, civic and media partners, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits organizes GAgives on #GivingTuesday to drive awareness and donations for the Georgia-based nonprofits working tirelessly for positive, lasting change. Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied 160,000 supporters and raised more than $28 million for thousands of Georgia’s nonprofits.
Each year, GAgives gets bigger. Last year’s total haul of $7.8 million represented a 15% increase over 2017. Nearly $3.4 million of that came in through GAgives.org, the official online fundraising platform launched and maintained by GCN. The platform gives every registered nonprofit in the state free tools for promoting their organization and receiving donations.
GAgives on #GivingTuesday is a 24-hour online fundraising bonanza that captures the world’s attention each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. GCN is the official state lead for #GivingTuesday in Georgia.
GAgives corporate partners are providing incentives to help raise awareness and drive higher levels of giving for nonprofits registered on GAgives.org.
Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, this year’s general leaderboard prize is open to all participating nonprofits. Fifth Third Bank Leaderboard prizes will be awarded to the top three nonprofits that net the highest number of donors on GAgives day. The Coca-Cola Foundation will present the Coca-Cola Women’s Empowerment Matching Fund Challenge for select nonprofits supporting women’s entrepreneurship. Mercedes-Benz will engage children & youth education nonprofits and their donors in a #GreatnessLivesHere Leaderboard and Power Hours launched throughout the day. Cumberland-based Gas South will present #BeAFuelForGood Power Hours for nonprofits serving Latino communities, the Arby’s Foundation offers #ArbysEndChildhoodHunger Power Hours dedicated to nonprofits tackling childhood hunger and Aprio will provide four Power Hours prizes that every nonprofit can compete for.
Many nonprofits will also be securing their own matching grants to multiply the impact of individual donations and get supporters excited to give.
For more information, visit gcn.org.
